Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,190,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,250,000 after purchasing an additional 216,606 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,205,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after buying an additional 109,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,920,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after buying an additional 304,827 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 62,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Laverne Wilson purchased 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Lippert acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $750.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

NX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

