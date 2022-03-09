American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,275,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,280,000 after acquiring an additional 46,348 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 439,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 69,605 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 163,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 944,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.97. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

