Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $139.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.91. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $10.09.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 321,679 shares of company stock worth $1,375,793. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.