SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Stock Position Increased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 129,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $49.76.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.