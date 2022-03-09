Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $326.53 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $318.44 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.40 and its 200-day moving average is $351.62.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.