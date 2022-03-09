Short Interest in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Declines By 17.6%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,220,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 16,050,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jason Rickard sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,327 shares of company stock valued at $943,351 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after purchasing an additional 53,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after purchasing an additional 920,868 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 219,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 88,646 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

