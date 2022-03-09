Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.11

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 170191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.23%.

In other news, VP Christopher Clason sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,241,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,811,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,326 shares of company stock worth $3,629,253. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

