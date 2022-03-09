Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.32

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.32 and last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 3362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

Several analysts have commented on PUK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 73.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

