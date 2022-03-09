Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.44

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.54. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 100,566 shares changing hands.

DNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 81.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

