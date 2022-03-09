JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.65

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 152939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

