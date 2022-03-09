Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.97

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.97 and last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 1955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Barclays downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 792.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adient by 12.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

