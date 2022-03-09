Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.97

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.97 and last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 1955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.56.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Barclays downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 792.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adient by 12.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adient (ADNT)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.