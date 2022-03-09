Niobium Coin Market Cap Reaches $158,506.16 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $158,506.16 and approximately $28.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 49.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (CRYPTO:NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

