Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Sells 1,170 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $20,790.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FNKO opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $866.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Funko’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Funko by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Funko by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 102,618 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Funko by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

