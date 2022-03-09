Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) CFO Sells $139,618.08 in Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $139,618.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE PLOW opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $834.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

