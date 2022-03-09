Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Masimo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Masimo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.60.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.28. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $133.94 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

