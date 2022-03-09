Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

BBWI opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average is $64.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

