CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

CompX International has increased its dividend by 58.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get CompX International alerts:

Shares of CIX stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. CompX International has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.