First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
First Horizon has increased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First Horizon has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.
FHN stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20.
Several analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.
In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.
First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Horizon (FHN)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.