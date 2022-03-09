First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

First Horizon has increased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First Horizon has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

FHN stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

