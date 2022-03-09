BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend payment by 53.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a payout ratio of 1.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.

BSIG opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $957.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.62. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. Analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $24,253,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 910,020 shares of company stock worth $27,139,530 in the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 20,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BrightSphere Investment Group (Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

