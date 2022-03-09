Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,461 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after buying an additional 27,378 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 155.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TAN opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $101.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.86.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

