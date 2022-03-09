DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,794 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OCSL stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 89.41% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $1,502,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $257,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 634,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,455 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

