Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) – Truist Financial upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $3.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.27. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.60.

NYSE:VAC opened at $142.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $133.49 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.35 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.84 and its 200 day moving average is $160.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,461,000 after acquiring an additional 99,965 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.53%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

