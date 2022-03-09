Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Decreased by Analyst

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BlackRock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $9.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q3 2022 earnings at $10.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.25.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $662.87 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $660.15 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $806.54 and a 200-day moving average of $873.95. The company has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

