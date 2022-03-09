Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $959,000 Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in United Rentals by 2.6% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on URI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.27.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $310.68 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $285.59 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.