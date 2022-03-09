Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 11.1% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 134.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 13.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATR opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

