Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,000 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 161.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,922,000 after purchasing an additional 105,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,913,000 after acquiring an additional 255,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,178,000 after acquiring an additional 34,635 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $131.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.08 and a 200 day moving average of $139.57. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.45%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

