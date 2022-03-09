Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 6,190 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 126.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CR. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 215.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane stock opened at $99.63 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

