Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $2,295,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.70.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,725 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $132.08 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.81 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.87 and a 200 day moving average of $157.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

