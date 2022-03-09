SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Decreased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.46 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $132.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.54.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

