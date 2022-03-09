Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 396,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 150,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after buying an additional 56,274 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

