Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 371,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $18,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Alcoa stock opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $92.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.30.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

AA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In other news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

