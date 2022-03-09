iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 305,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,366 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $18,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 782.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,217,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,240 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,171,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,614,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,148,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,199,000 after purchasing an additional 549,452 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 847,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 586,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 362,125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.19. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

