Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%.
Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDTX shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.54.
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.