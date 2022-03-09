Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDTX shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,775 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 44,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

