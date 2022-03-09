BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.240-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.22 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.100-$1.140 EPS.

NYSE BOX opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.14 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $157,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,741,000 after acquiring an additional 44,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BOX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of BOX by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,686,000 after purchasing an additional 370,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after buying an additional 111,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 1,767.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,686,000 after buying an additional 783,695 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

