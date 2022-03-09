UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 839 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $19,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $954,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average of $99.66. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Toro Company has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

