UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $20.12 Million Stock Holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $20,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $53,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $1,287,657.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Lettmann sold 76,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $2,463,267.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,946 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,879 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $711.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.81. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $82.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALXO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

