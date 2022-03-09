ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 29.5% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 459,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 104,584 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 71,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 31,619 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 8.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 308,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,236 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABGI stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

