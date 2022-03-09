Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.04

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.04 and last traded at $38.79, with a volume of 66346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

