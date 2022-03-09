UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $21,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $182.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.90 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.21. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

