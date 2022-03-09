Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 168.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,635 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

DMS stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.18. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

