Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 174.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 153.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 132,605 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of BUG opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14.
