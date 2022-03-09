Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stock Position Trimmed by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 660,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 409,323 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,119,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,314,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after buying an additional 311,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,741,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after buying an additional 205,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,118,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after buying an additional 156,409 shares during the period.

Shares of KYN opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

