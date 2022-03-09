4,450 Shares in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 8.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

