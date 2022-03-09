Short Interest in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Grows By 29.2%

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 142,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,156,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 900,861 shares during the last quarter. 23.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.57. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.28%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.