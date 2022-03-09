Short Interest in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Grows By 29.2%

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet raised Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 142,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,156,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 900,861 shares during the last quarter. 23.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.28%.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.