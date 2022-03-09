Insider Buying: BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Insider Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) insider John A. Valentine purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,085.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BRP stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 116.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.36.
BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.
BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
