Insider Buying: BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Insider Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) insider John A. Valentine purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,085.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BRP stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 116.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 912.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.