Ariel Hurley Sells 256 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) insider Ariel Hurley sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $14,384.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ariel Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47.

BPMC stock opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.19. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.