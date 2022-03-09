First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

Get First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the third quarter worth $73,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.