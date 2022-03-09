First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $23.21.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.
