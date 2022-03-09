M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE) Plans Dividend of $0.03

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MWE opened at GBX 57.10 ($0.75) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 12 month low of GBX 43.06 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 91.70 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a report on Monday.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antenna; Water Control and Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

