Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.9% over the last three years.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VGI opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (Get Rating)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.