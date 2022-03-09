Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.9% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:VGI opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (Get Rating)
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
