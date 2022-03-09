U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by 29.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $12.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 44.45% and a net margin of 93.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

